Opelika police searching for missing man

Opelika Police are looking for a missing man.

Mathew Lamont Ferrell left his sister’s residence, in the 2900 block of Waterford Blvd., on foot at approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to Capt. Shane Healey of the Opelika Police Department. He was wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt, grey jeans, and black Converse shoes.

Ferrell is approximately 5-foot-7, weighs about 170 pounds and has an unkempt beard. Healey said he did not take his cell phone and has no known friends or other family in the area.

He is presumed to still be on foot. Anyone who sees Ferrell or has any information on his whereabouts should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-7867, toll free at (833) AL1-STOP or via Facebook – www.Facebook.com/215stop – or on the web at www.215STOP.com.

