Opelika police searching for missing teen

The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Yenifer Romelia Lopez, 16, was last seen on March 27 in the area of 101 Veterans Pkwy. in Opelika, police said.

Police describe Lopez as a Hispanic female, about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask if anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lopez to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5220 or call 911.

