Opelika Police searching for person who stole 19 guns from local pawn shop

Opelika police are in search of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of 19 guns from Colorvision Rent to Own & Pawn early Tuesday morning.

The suspect fled on foot in the area of South Sixth Street after engaging in a high-speed car chase with police along Pepperell Parkway, according to a press release from Opelika PD.

At 5:09 a.m. Tuesday, the Opelika Police Department responded to a burglary at Colorvision Rent to Own & Pawn at 3412 Pepperell Parkway, the press release said.

Officers discovered the front of the business had been damaged by a vehicle driving into it and noticed that multiple firearms cabinets had been damaged inside.

According to the press release, the suspect fled the scene in a red Dodge Charger.

Officers have not located the suspect, but all of the stolen firearms, which had been taken from Colorvision during the burglary, were recovered from inside the vehicle, the press release said.

No other information has been released at this time.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App, and callers may remain anonymous.