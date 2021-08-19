 Skip to main content
Opelika police searching for suspect allegedly involved in 18 vehicle break-ins
The Opelika Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of being involved in over a dozen vehicle break-ins, according to police.

Deandrian Marquel Martin, 28, has been identified as a suspect in numerous vehicle break-ins over the course of the summer in residential areas of Opelika, and Opelika police have obtained 18 warrants for Martin’s arrest. Police said more charges against Martin may be coming related to additional break-ins.

Police described Martin as a black male who is about 5-foot-5 and weighs about 145 pounds.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with information on the location of Martin to call them at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App, and tippers may wish to remain anonymous.

Deandrian Martin.jpg

Deandrian Marquel Martin

 Opelika Police Department
