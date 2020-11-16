 Skip to main content
Opelika police searching for suspects in vehicle break-in and theft
The Opelika Police Department has launched an investigation after a car was reportedly broken into and credit cards were stolen on Nov. 6.

Two suspects were seen on camera attempting to use the victim’s credit or debit card at Target, Best Buy, Office Depot and Home Depot in Opelika, police said.

“The first suspect, a black male, can be seen wearing a black hoodie, disposable face mask, black pants and red sandals,” OPD officials said in a release. “The second suspect, a black male, can be seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, grey athletic shorts and black shoes. The suspects are believed to be driving a dark silver SUV.”

The OPD is asking anyone with more information on the identities of the suspects to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

