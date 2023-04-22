Opelika police need your help identifying a suspect seen at Hobby Lobby in late March after allegedly stealing someone's wallet.

Security camera footage shows the victim in the case arriving at Hobby Lobby around 3:19 p.m. March 23. She received a text from Sears Credit at 3:52 p.m. notifying her that someone attempted to spend $4,129 using her credit card at the Sam’s Club in Auburn. She then noticed her wallet was missing from her purse.

“Upon further investigation, a white female wearing a large white sun visor, long tan top and grey pants with a black stripe is seen on security footage exiting both businesses," according to a press release from authorities.

Anyone with information on this incident or on the individual can call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Department's mobile app. You may can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page.