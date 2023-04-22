Opelika police need your help identifying a suspect seen at Hobby Lobby in late March after allegedly stealing someone's wallet.
Security camera footage shows the victim in the case arriving at Hobby Lobby around 3:19 p.m. March 23. She received a text from Sears Credit at 3:52 p.m. notifying her that someone attempted to spend $4,129 using her credit card at the Sam’s Club in Auburn. She then noticed her wallet was missing from her purse.
“Upon further investigation, a white female wearing a large white sun visor, long tan top and grey pants with a black stripe is seen on security footage exiting both businesses," according to a press release from authorities.
Anyone with information on this incident or on the individual can call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Department's mobile app. You may can remain anonymous.
People are also reading…
Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page.