Opelika police seek help identifying a suspect who stole $850 worth from Salon Centric

The Opelika Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole approximately $850 in merchandise from Salon Centric, on 3768 Pepperell Parkway.

This third degree theft of property occurred on June 17, and the suspect entered the store at approximately 2:03 p.m., according to the police report.

Police said surveillance video shows the suspect to be a black male wearing a black hat, a black t-shirt with white stripes on the sleeves, black pants and white sneakers.

The suspect was last seen running in the direction of Harbor Freight, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.