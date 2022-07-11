Opelika police seek help identifying female suspects accused of stealing a wallet out of a purse

The Opelika Police Department is seeking help identifying two suspects who are alleged to have stolen the wallet out of a victim’s purse on July 4 at the Opelika Kroger.

Two white females entered the store at approximately 11:30 a.m. and “proceeded to remove the victims’ wallet from their pursue while the victim was distracted,” according to the police report.

The charge is third-degree theft of property.

Police said the first suspect appeared to be a white female with long reddish hair who was wearing a black t-shirt, jean shorts and black sneakers, and the second suspect appeared to be a white female with blonde hair who was wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black leggings and tennis shoes.

After the suspects removed the victims’ wallet, police said the two women attempted to make a purchase at Best Buy and at businesses in Auburn using the victim’s stolen debit card.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.