Opelika Police seek help identifying four suspects involved in a theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods

The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects involved in taking approximately $725 worth of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 2718 Enterprise Drive.

Police are investigating the third-degree theft of property, which occurred on May 3 at approximately 8:02 p.m.

Security camera footage shows four suspects, three black females and a black male, according to police.

The male was seen leaving the store with several items of merchandise stuffed in his pants, and the three females attempted to exit the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise, but abandoned it near the front of the store, according to the police report.

The suspects left the scene in a white or silver SUV.

Police said the male was wearing black pants, a blue t-shirt, and white shoes, two of the females were seen wearing denim jackets and the third female suspect was seen wearing a long-sleeve blue dress with sandals.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.