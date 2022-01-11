Opelika police seek help identifying suspects in vehicle break-ins near Columbus Parkway

Opelika police said Tuesday they are investigating several instances of vehicles broken into at businesses around Columbus Parkway and are seeking the public's help for more information.

The Opelika Police Department said the break-ins occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 last year, and police are attempting to identify two suspects spotted in a white 2018-2022 Chevrolet Traverse.

"The first suspect, a Black female with long blonde hair, is seen wearing a long-sleeve blue or green shirt and blue jeans," OPD said in a police bulletin. "The second suspect appears to be a light-skinned female with dark hair. Their direction of travel is unknown."

Allison Duke, community relations specialist for OPD, said a laptop was stolen from one of the vehicles. She said surveillance footage captured the Chevrolet Traverse at Baxter Inc. on Jeter Avenue.

Those with any information on the incidents or suspects are asked to contact OPD's Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or its Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. OPD said tips may also be submitted through the Opelika Police mobile app and may be submitted anonymously if desired.

OPD said tips may also be sent to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867, toll-free at 1-833-251-7867, via Facebook at www.facebook.com/215stop or via its website at www.215stop.com.

