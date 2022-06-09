Opelika police seek help identifying suspects involved in four robberies near Pepperell Parkway

Opelika police are searching for suspects involved in multiple robberies that took place near Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.

On June 3, Police began investigating a robbery that occurred at the Big Cat at 3700 Pepperell Parkway, and police said over the next five days, three more robberies were reported at residences in the area.

Police said these incidents involved multiple black males who were armed with rifles or pistols.

Victims described one of the suspects as being “a black male with short facial hair and was wearing a black beanie,” according to the police report.

One suspect's vehicle is described as a red minivan and another's is described as a dark-colored SUV, police said.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.