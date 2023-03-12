The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in a fraudulent use of a debit card, which occurred at Walmart, located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

Police said two Black male suspects entered the store on March 1 and used a stolen debit card to purchase an iPhone 11.

According to the police report, the first suspect is seen on surveillance video wearing a white tank top, grey sweatpants and black and white Jordan shoes. The second suspect is seen wearing khaki pants, a black jacket and dark colored crocs with black socks.

Police said they are seen leaving in a grey Dodge Charger with parts of the bumper painted blue.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.