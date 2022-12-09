Opelika police seek help identifying two suspects involved in theft from Ulta

The Opelika Police Department is asking for help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft of property, third degree, which they say occurred on Dec. 4 at Ulta Cosmetics located at 2690 Enterprise Drive.

Police said surveillance video shows two suspects conceal merchandise in their jackets before leaving the store.

The first suspect, a black female with a short black ponytail, is seen wearing a black long sleeve top, and the second suspect, a black female with a short hairstyle, is seen wearing a blue shirt and a black New Balance jacket, according to the police report.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.