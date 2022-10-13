Opelika police seek help in identifying two female suspects in connection to theft from Ulta

The Opelika Police Department is searching for two female suspects in connection to a third-degree theft of property incident at Ulta located at 2690 Enterprise Drive.

The investigation began on Tuesday. Police found surveillance video that shows two adult suspects enter the store at approximately 3 p.m. with a juvenile, according to the police report.

Police said the first suspect is a black female with long hair who was wearing an orange Halloween top and purple bottoms with white sneakers. The second suspect is a black female with long hair in a ponytail who was wearing dark scrubs and an orange hair band.

The suspects stole multiple bottles of perfume before exiting the store in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.