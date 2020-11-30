 Skip to main content
Opelika police seek identity of property theft suspect
The Opelika Police Department is seeking the identity of a suspect involved in a fourth-degree theft of property from the Walmart located on Peperell Parkway that occurred Nov. 16.

“The suspect, a black male, is seen on camera wearing a black hat, disposable face mask, a light colored long sleeve shirt, grey vest and dark pants,” police said in a release.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call the Opelika Police Department Patrol Division at (334) 705-5246 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

