Opelika police seeking assistance in identifying burglary suspects

Opelika police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying three suspects after four businesses were burglarized in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Opelika Police Department says second-degree burglaries occurred at four businesses on Second Avenue on Tuesday: Opelika Town Automotive, O Town Auto Sales, Muscadine Lane Boutique and CT Automotive. Gil's Auto Sales on Gateway Drive was also reported as having been burglarized, and police said they believe the cases to be connected, according to a news release from Opelika police.

Photos shared by the department show three black males with face coverings who the department has deemed as suspects: one with an afro-style haircut and t-shirt, one wearing a hoodie and what appears to be a Star of David tattoo on his neck and the third with tattoos on his arms and above his left eyebrow. The third suspect’s tattoos appear to depict a skull on his left arm and flames on his right.

Police ask anyone with knowledge on the suspect to contact the Opelika Police Department's Detective Division at 334-707-5220, the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867. Callers may remain anonymous.

