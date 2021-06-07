 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opelika resident wounded in officer-involved shooting after firing twice at Auburn police in Town Creek Park, police say
0 Comments
top story

Opelika resident wounded in officer-involved shooting after firing twice at Auburn police in Town Creek Park, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Town Creek Park (copy)

Town Creek Park is located at 1150 South Gay Street in Auburn, Ala. 

 File Image/City of Auburn

A 20-year-old Opelika resident has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night at Town Creek Park in Auburn, according to a press release from the Auburn Police Department.

The release states that the suspect, Justin Tearrius Lewis, fired a shot at officers and fled, and later that night fired another shot at officers, who returned fire and struck Lewis. 

Auburn police responded to a suspicious person call at Town Creek Park off East University Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to the press release.

While speaking with the individual, officers identified him as Lewis, who had been reported "missing, endangered and possibly armed" by the Opelika Police Department on June 5.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lewis started to flee on foot, police said, and while fleeing produced a handgun and fired a shot at officers.

After searching the area extensively, the Auburn and Opelika Police departments, with help from Lee County officers and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, located Lewis at the entrance of Town Creek Park at approximately 11:30 p.m.

That's when Lewis shot at officers a second time, according to the press release from Auburn Police, prompting police to return fire, striking Lewis.

Personnel from the Auburn Department of Public Safety administered first aid and medical assistance on site in an effort to stabilize Lewis before he was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Ga, police said. The press release states he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Opelika Police Department. Criminal charges are pending.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert