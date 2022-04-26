Opelika rideshare driver arrested again on rape and sexual abuse charges connected to 2020 incident

The ridesharing driver arrested in Auburn earlier this month and charged with sexually assaulting a passenger was arrested again on Tuesday on additional felony warrants in connection to an incident more than a year ago, according to a press release from the Auburn Police Division.

Theodore Leroy Halls Jr., 46, of Opelika, was first arrested on April 12 and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse in connection to an incident occurring on April 10.

On Tuesday, Halls was arrested and charged with rape first degree and sexual abuse first degree, related to an incident that occurred in December 2020, which police said was unrelated to the event earlier this month.

The latest charges resulted from further investigation into the April 10 incident. In both incidents, the accusers said they came in contact with Halls through a ridesharing service.

The APD reported that Halls picked up the rider in downtown Auburn on April 10 after the person requested a ride through a ridesharing service. During the ride, Halls allegedly assaulted the victim near the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane.

Following an investigation, Halls was identified as the suspect and was contacted and interviewed by APD detectives. He was then arrested by APD on the three charges.

APD did not disclose which ridesharing service Halls and the victim arranged the ride through.

Halls is in Lee County Jail where he was originally held on a 150,000 bond. He is now being held on a $275,000 bond.

Both cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department Detective Section at 334-501-3141 or the Auburn Police Tip Line at 334-246-1391.

