Opelika rideshare driver arrested in Auburn on rape charges

An Opelika man working as a driver for a ridesharing service was arrested in Auburn on Monday and charged with sexually assaulting a passenger on Sunday.

Auburn police arrested Theodore Leroy Halls Jr., 46, of Opelika, and charged him with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.

The Auburn Police Division reported that Halls picked up the victim in downtown Auburn after the person requested a ride through a ridesharing service. During the ride, Halls allegedly assaulted the victim near the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane.

Following an investigation, Halls was identified as the suspect and was contacted and interviewed by APD detectives. He was then arrested by APD on the three charges.

APD did not disclose which ridesharing service Halls and the victim arranged the ride through.

Halls has been transported to the Lee County Jail where he's being held on a $150,000 bond. APD said the case remains under investigation.

