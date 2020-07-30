Opelika teen arrested, charged with armed robberies; mother arrested after search

An Opelika teen is facing armed robbery charges in connection to two July robberies after a community member recognized the suspect shown in surveillance footage released by police Monday. His mother later was arrested on drug-related charges during a search of their home.

Da’Quan Marquise Spratling, 17, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, which are Class A felonies. He is being charged as an adult in both cases, Opelika police said Thursday.

Police began investigating two armed robberies that occurred at Always Money, located at 1909 Pepperell Pkwy., on July 20 and at Advance America, located at 3000 Pepperell Pkwy., on Saturday.

Police released photos and video of the suspect in the robberies on Monday. A community member then notified police that they recognized the suspect, later identified as Spratling, from the video and photographs, said police.

The information provided to investigators led to a search warrant being served at the Spratling’s residence. Police found several items of evidence during the search, including the gun used in the robberies, said police.

Spratling was arrested, charged and taken to the Lee County Jail where he awaits bond.

Police also found quantities of controlled substances during the search of Spratling’s residence. His mother, Tasha Lacrease Reese, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

