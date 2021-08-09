 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opelika vehicle crash claims the life of 73-year-old man, police investigating
0 Comments
top story

Opelika vehicle crash claims the life of 73-year-old man, police investigating

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 73-year-old man in Opelika Monday afternoon, police with the Opelika Police Department said.

At about 4:54 p.m. Monday, police responded to the crash in the 3000 block of Lafayette Parkway and saw that a single vehicle had struck a building there, according to police.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver of that vehicle, a 73-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the case is under investigation by the department’s traffic homicide investigation team, and they encourage anyone with more information on the incident to contact them at 334-705-5200 or to call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

New York State Assembly member Linda Rosenthal says the judiciary committee examining charges against Gov. Andrew Cuomo will wind down their investigation "very shortly."
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert