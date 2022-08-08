Opelika woman arrested and charged with murder after death of Lee County man early Monday

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Opelika woman after investigating the death of a Lee County man early Monday morning.

Shakeisar Peavy, 38, of Opelika was arrested by Lee County Investigators on Monday and charged with murder.

At 12:57 a.m., a shooting was reported at a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika, according to a release.

Deputies arrived on the scene and entered the residence where they located Terrence Melton, 33, “who had suffered what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the release.

The victim was unresponsive and Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton pronounced him “deceased at the scene,” the release said.

Peavy is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is requested to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7155 or Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.