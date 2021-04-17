Opelika's new fire chief reflects on calling: You can't 'lose your wits about you when everybody else has already lost theirs'

“My daughter would tell you I’m a control freak, but I would rather always be involved in the situation and help mitigate than let somebody else do it,” Boyd said. “I’ve seen some of the most destructive things in the southeastern United States, but [seeing all those things] I don’t think hurt me, but they made me stronger. You see what people can survive, and what they can deal with. … Those things leave a mark, but you can choose what to do with them.”

Since starting as fire chief on April 1 after former Chief Byron Prather retired Jan. 31, Boyd said he’s been spending his first days meeting the entire department and hearing what areas for improvement and changes they’d like to see made to the fire department as well as engaging more with the community of Opelika.

“I want us to be not just a fire department, but a customer service-based organization,” Boyd said. “I want us engaged in the community at every opportunity, so anything that goes on within the city of Opelika, we’re going to have a presence in.”