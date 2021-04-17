Opelika's new fire chief reflects on calling: You can't 'lose your wits about you when everybody else has already lost theirs'

Shane Boyd, Opelika’s new fire chief, still misses the times he was able to fight fires and bust down doors to help people get through the worst days of their lives.
Boyd, 45, was inspired to be a firefighter after watching EMS and fire department officials respond to medical calls for his mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and passed away while Boyd was still a teen.
“For a long time I wanted to be a police officer, and it’s funny now that I’m sitting here,” Boyd said. “My mother got breast cancer when I was 16, and she got a terminal diagnosis when I was 17 and died two years after I graduated [high school]. … When I saw some of those guys who would come out and take care of her, I got interested.”
Boyd began volunteering with the local fire department soon after and was drawn to the anticipation and excitement of not knowing who would call and need help next. After a year of volunteering, he went to EMS school before getting a job with the Bessemer Fire Department.
“Bessemer is a really high-volume, well-trained department and probably fights as many fires per capita as anybody in the state,” Boyd said. “They afforded me a lot of really strong educational opportunities … and I made battalion chief when I was 32 or 33 years old. I was really, really young to be in that position.”
The fire chief credited his success as a firefighter in part to always feeling comfortable in emergency situations and his ability to remain calm when others needed it most.
“If you lose your wits about you when everybody else has already lost theirs, you’ll just make things worse,” Boyd said. “Even if we can’t completely rectify the problem, we’re showing up on everybody’s worst day, something they’ll remember for the rest of their life. For us it’s a day-to-day activity, but we need to bring a sense of calm and compassion to that scene.”
After becoming deputy fire chief in Bessemer before accepting the position as fire chief in Opelika, Boyd has had to work on transitioning from responding to emergencies to becoming more involved and connected in the community.
“While we sign up for the job at the fire department to kick in doors and be the hero and all that stuff, you find yourself, as you move up in the ranks, having to incorporate legislation and public speaking into your repertoire,” Boyd said. “I think any chief you talk to who’s worth his salt misses being out there where [the firefighters] are at.”
Over his decades in service as a first responder, Boyd said he’s worked through several federally declared disasters and has responded to horrific emergency situations, but keeps going because of his desire to help those in need.
“My daughter would tell you I’m a control freak, but I would rather always be involved in the situation and help mitigate than let somebody else do it,” Boyd said. “I’ve seen some of the most destructive things in the southeastern United States, but [seeing all those things] I don’t think hurt me, but they made me stronger. You see what people can survive, and what they can deal with. … Those things leave a mark, but you can choose what to do with them.”
Since starting as fire chief on April 1 after former Chief Byron Prather retired Jan. 31, Boyd said he’s been spending his first days meeting the entire department and hearing what areas for improvement and changes they’d like to see made to the fire department as well as engaging more with the community of Opelika.
“I want us to be not just a fire department, but a customer service-based organization,” Boyd said. “I want us engaged in the community at every opportunity, so anything that goes on within the city of Opelika, we’re going to have a presence in.”
Along with becoming more active in local charities, community events and anything else that doesn’t sacrifice the quality of the emergency services the OFD provides, Boyd also plans on expanding the department’s social media presence and online messaging so that firefighters aren’t only in the lives of citizens on their worst days.