Opelka Police Department leading investigation of officer-involved shooting in Beauregard traffic stop

A Lee County Sheriff’s deputy and a Lee County resident were both wounded after exchanging gunfire during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning in Beauregard.

The deputy, a 33-year-old Army veteran, pulled over John “Squirrel” Cross, who was driving a motorcyle, at about 8:30 a.m. on Lee Road 121 for a violation involving his vehicle license plate, said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

Jones said that the deputy has been in his department for seven and a half months. He and Cross were both hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon.

“It is a challenging job and it always has been. It just seems like the challenges increase daily. They face dangers that many of us would shy away from, but they believe in what they’re doing and want to help people,” Jones said of his deputies. “That’s exactly what happened today. The deputy was simply doing his job, and he’s suffered injuries as a result of that.”

Jones said after the deputy made the traffic stop, Cross got back on his motorcycle and tried to ride away but crashed after traveling a short distance.

When the deputy went to check on him, Cross produced a firearm and began firing at the deputy, Jones said.