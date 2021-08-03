Opening statements heard in case of Opelika shooting that led to two deaths in 2017

The trial for a man charged with murder began Tuesday after a fatal shooting claimed the lives of two men in Opelika in 2017.

John Willie Maddox, 31, of Opelika, is facing two murder charges in connection to the deaths of Sedric Darrell Lewis, 27, of Opelika, and Derris Terrel Harris, 31, of LaFayette, following their deaths after the shooting on March 25, 2017. Maddox is also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Prosecutors said Maddox drove his red Dodge Challenger along with Jacquavious J. Greathouse of Auburn armed with an AR-15 and a .40 caliber pistol to a residence at Toomer Court in Opelika before getting into a shooting incident with the victims.

“[The victims] were sprayed with gunfire,” Assistant District Attorney Hayden Hillyer said. “The evidence shows 22 shell casings from a .223, six shell casings from a .40. These rounds didn’t just hit Mr. Lewis or Mr. Harris. They went inside the house. … We’re fortunate there weren’t more lives [lost] as a result of this.”

After the shooting was over, prosecutors said, Lewis died at the scene from gunshot wounds to the head and knee, Harris was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds, and Maddox and Greathouse fled the scene in Maddox’s Dodge Challenger.

