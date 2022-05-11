Out on bond on child pornography charges, Opelika man arrested again

Lee County Sheriff's investigators arrested an Opelika man, who was out of jail on bond after being arrested in February on child pornography charges, after conducting a search warrant at his residence on Wednesday.

On April 7, Lee County investigators “received information from another agency regarding Robert Joseph Stetina attempting to solicit what he thought was a 12-year-old female for the purpose of sexual favors,” according to a release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they also discovered that Stetina “sent child sexual abuse material and nude photos of himself to the alleged 12-year-old.”

Stetina was previously arrested by Lee County investigators on February 8, 2022, and charged with 21 counts of possession of child pornography after investigators said they found “approximately 2,000 images and videos depicting children under the age of 18 in a sexually explicit manner,” according to an earlier release.

At the time of his arrest on Wednesday, he was out of jail on a $210,000 bond.

On Wednesday, arrest warrants were obtained for Stetina, investigators searched his residence in the 300 block of North Second Street in Opelika, and he was taken into custody, according to a release.

Stetina was transported to the Lee County jail and will be held on a $31,000 bond.

He is charged with one count of child solicitation by computer and one count of distributing pornography to minors. More charges are expected, the release said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).