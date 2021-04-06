Over $400,000 worth of new cars stolen from Valley dealership

Seven new vehicles are missing from the King Ford Auto Dealership on Fob James Drive in Valley after police learned Monday that the business was forcibly broken into, the Valley Police Department said.

The vehicles reported missing include a 2021 Dodge Charger SX, a 2021 Dodge Charger, 4 Ford F250 4x4’s, and a Dodge Ram Laramie 3500. The total loss is in excess of $400,000, police said.

The case is being investigated by Valley Police Department investigators, and they’re asking anyone with more information to contact them at 334-756-7522 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at www.215stop.com, 334-215-STOP, or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

