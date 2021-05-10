Overall crime rate drops in Opelika as police continue ‘Together, Opelika’ campaign

OPD Community Relations Capt. Tony Amerson said part of the outreach efforts included providing community liaison positions through all of the city’s wards to help breach the gap between the city’s residents and the police department.

“We think there’s definitely a need, and the community liaisons can help come up with different ideas and we’ll devout all of our time to try and help make Opelika great,” Amerson said.

Amerson said the department has several different community events planned for the coming months to help with its youth outreach, including talks about traffic enforcement and what to do when pulled over by an officer on June 12 in partnership with the Dream Day Foundation.

“What we’ll try to hit on are the simple things, try to train these youth on when to get out of the car, when to stay in the car,” Amerson said. “Some of the important incidents you’re seeing in the news today we’ll try to cover down on.”