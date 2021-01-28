Pedestrian hit by car in downtown Auburn

A pedestrian was hit by a car in downtown Auburn Thursday and needed to be flown to a hospital for treatment.

Auburn police say the pedestrian was struck by oncoming traffic on a West Magnolia Avenue crosswalk in downtown Auburn Thursday. The pedestrian was conscious and alert but is suffering from head injuries while being treated at Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital, Asst. Chief Clarence Stewart said.

No alcohol or drugs are believed to be involved in the accident, and the driver of the vehicle that hit the man is not facing charges at this time, Stewart said.

It is unclear whether or not the man who was struck is a member of Auburn University faculty, though Stewart said he was walking away from Auburn University campus on the crosswalk near Wright Street when the incident occurred.

The incident is still under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.