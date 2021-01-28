 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian hit by car in downtown Auburn
0 comments
breaking

Pedestrian hit by car in downtown Auburn

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A pedestrian was hit by a car in downtown Auburn Thursday and needed to be flown to a hospital for treatment. 

Auburn police say the pedestrian was struck by oncoming traffic on a West Magnolia Avenue crosswalk in downtown Auburn Thursday. The pedestrian was conscious and alert but is suffering from head injuries while being treated at Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital, Asst. Chief Clarence Stewart said.

No alcohol or drugs are believed to be involved in the accident, and the driver of the vehicle that hit the man is not facing charges at this time, Stewart said.

It is unclear whether or not the man who was struck is a member of Auburn University faculty, though Stewart said he was walking away from Auburn University campus on the crosswalk near Wright Street when the incident occurred.

The incident is still under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert