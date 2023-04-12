A Phenix City man was arrested on Monday after allegedly killing one of his dogs for urinating on the carpet, according to the Lee County Sherriff's Office.

Eric Zeth Wheeless, 27, faces one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $6,500.00 bond.

Someone called police on Saturday to report animal abuse at the 1100 block of Lee County Rd. 240 in Salem.

“Wheeless admitted that he killed one of his dogs, because the dog urinated on the carpet,” officials stated in a news release. “Deputies were able to confirm that the dog had been brutally killed and buried in a shallow grave in the wooded area behind the residence.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).