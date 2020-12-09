Phenix City man arrested and charged with attempted murder, rape, robbery

A Phenix City man is facing attempted murder, burglary, robbery, attempted rape and rape charges after an investigation by the Phenix City Police Department.

Ketric Bogan, 36, was arrested without incident at the Hallmark Apartments on 28th Avenue in Phenix City. He faces charges that stem from several different occasions involving several different victims, Phenix City police said Wednesday.

Police said Bogan is under investigation for “other related and unrelated charges of the same nature,” and the identities of the victims are being withheld as the investigations continue.

The Phenix City Police Department is asking anyone who has had contact with Bogan or knows someone who has to contact police at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2835.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.