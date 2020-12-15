 Skip to main content
Phenix City man killed in Monday car crash
A two-vehicle car crash claimed the life of a man from Phenix City on Monday evening, according to police.

Charlie L. Garrett, 79, was killed on U.S. 80 about five miles east of Phenix City when his 2008 Nissan Altima crossed the centerline and collided with a 2006 Ford F-150, police said.

The driver of the Ford truck, Damon Busby of Sylacauga, was not injured during the crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the incident, police said.

