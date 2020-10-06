Phenix City police investigating Friday night shooting that left three injured

Phenix City police are investigating a weekend shooting that left three injured.

Police were called to the area of the District Apartments, located at 2700 College Dr., at about 8:05 p.m. Friday in reference to a shooting. Officers found three individuals that had gunshot wounds when they arrived, said police.

The victims were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. Their conditions were all listed as non-life-threatening at the time of their treatment, police said.

A male and a female were also at the scene on Friday and are being questioned in reference to the shooting. Police say there are no pending charges for the male and female at this time.

Police believe the shooting was initiated in reference to an ongoing investigation by another agency. Phenix City police are consulting with that agency in reference to its shooting investigation, added police.

Police stated they are withholding details of the shooting at this time due to it being an active investigation and more information will be released as the investigation develops.

