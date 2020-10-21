Phenix City Police need public help to find missing man

The Phenix City Police Department needs the public’s help in locating Anthony Wilborn, 39, of Phenix City, who was last seen by his family Wednesday morning in his truck at around 9:30 a.m.

According to the police department, Wilborn’s truck was found abandoned on Lonsome Pine Road near Chatman Road in Phenix City by family members later that morning. The truck was parked on the roadway with the hood up and the motor running with no others around, according to the police.

Police said an investigation of the scene led them to believe someone was injured before law enforcement officials arrived, though the extent and type of the injury is not yet known. A check of the area was conducted by police, but Wilborn has not yet been found.

Capt. Darryl Williams said they do not have a description of what Wilborn may have been wearing when he was reported missing or what led him to go missing, but the police are in the process of interviewing family members and conducting their investigation.

“Right now, [the family] has no clue what’s going on,” Williams said. “They were talking to him today earlier on the phone, and then, after that conversation, they haven’t seen him since.”

Police are encouraging anyone who has any information regarding Wilborn’s current whereabouts or pertinent information in the case to contact them by calling (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.

