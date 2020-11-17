Phenix City Police seeking murder suspect considered armed and dangerous

Phenix City police are looking for Montracious Devon Harris, 27, in connection with a fatal shooting and assault on a police officer.

Harris is a suspect in the death of Edward Trevor Love, 28, who police say was shot and killed at residence in Phenix City. Harris eluded police after a vehicle chase in Phenix City and reportedly used his vehicle as a weapon to assault an officer with the PCPD and fled the scene, according to police.

Police said Harris is considered armed and dangerous and has warrants for his arrest for capital murder and felony assault on a police officer. Police said Harris is a person of interest in several other cases in the area.

The PCPD is asking those with any information regarding Harris or the case to call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837 or (334) 448-2813.

