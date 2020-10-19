 Skip to main content
Phenix City teens injured in Auburn shooting
Two teenagers from Phenix City were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Auburn Police Division.

APD responded to a call regarding a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road, and later that evening found the two teens suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot near the Auburn Mall in the 2000 block of East University Drive.

The two male victims, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old, were transported to East Alabama Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center, respectively, where they were treated and have since been released.

An ongoing investigation revealed the incident was related to a previous altercation with a known acquaintance of the victims, and the acquaintance is now a person of interest in the APD’s investigation, according to the release.

The department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the secret witness line at 334-246-1391.

