Phenix City teens injured in Auburn shooting

Two teenagers from Phenix City were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Auburn Police Division.

APD responded to a call regarding a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road, and later that evening found the two teens suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot near the Auburn Mall in the 2000 block of East University Drive.

The two male victims, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old, were transported to East Alabama Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center, respectively, where they were treated and have since been released.

An ongoing investigation revealed the incident was related to a previous altercation with a known acquaintance of the victims, and the acquaintance is now a person of interest in the APD’s investigation, according to the release.

The department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the secret witness line at 334-246-1391.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.