Phenix City weekend shootings leave two dead, two injured

Two shootings in Phenix City left two dead and two injured during the weekend.

The first shooting occurred late Saturday night and the other occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to police.

Phenix City police responded to a call at about 7:43 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Epworth Street in reference to the shooting and found the dead man and two other male gunshot wound victims, police said.

Police are withholding the name of the deceased victim pending notification of family.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two other victims were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Then, at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2000 block of 45th Street in reference to a shooting. Police found Jonathan Larson, 34, dead from a gunshot wound when they arrived, police said.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Larson dead and his body is being sent to a state crime lab in Montgomery for an autopsy, according to police.

The Phenix City Police Department is asking anyone with information about either shooting investigations to contact them at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837 or 2819.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.