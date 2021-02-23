Phenix City woman facing charges in connection to high-speed chase

A Phenix City woman is facing multiple charges after officers were led on a high-speed chase on I-85 Monday that ended in her arrest in Chambers County, police with the Opelika Police Department said.

Brittney Nichole Crump, 22, of Phenix City, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Monday and charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest, police said.

Crump is being held at the Lee County Jail, police said.

At the conclusion of the chase, an OPD officer fired his weapon when the vehicle driven by Crump moved toward him, said Capt. Tony Amerson with the Opelika Police Department, adding that the vehicle did not make contact with the officer and the incident is being investigated by the Alabama Bureau of Investigations.

On Monday at 3:50 p.m., Opelika police responded to a high-speed chase on I-85 North that began in Auburn at 3:50 p.m. Monday, police said.

The chase began after officers were investigating a possible stolen vehicle before the vehicle in question led officers on the high-speed chase, Amerson said.

Officers with the Lanett Police Department assisted in the chase that led to the arrest of Crump, and police are investigating the incident, Amerson said.

