Auburn police are actively working at a scene in downtown Auburn behind Skybar and ask the public to avoid the area along Wright Street while police continue to investigate.

The police are investigating the area behind crime tape. There is no threat to the public at this time.

“We’re actively working a scene behind the Skybar. I can’t confirm what we have at this point,” said Auburn Assistant Police Chief Mike Harris.

Police were notified at 10 a.m. Friday morning and arrived on scene shortly after along with an ambulance and fire truck.

Harris said more information will be released soon.