Police arrest Auburn man and 16-year-old in connection to shooting in Opelika on Thursday

Two suspects, one of them a juvenile, have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Opelika on Thursday in which a 17-year-old boy was critically wounded, according to a release from the Opelika Police Department.

Police arrested Eric Stenson Jr., 20, of Auburn and a 16-year-old in Columbus on Friday. Both are charged with attempted murder and will be extradited back to Opelika and placed in the Lee County Jail.

In the release, Opelika police thanked citizens who helped with the investigation and the Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, which helped locate the two suspects.

At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a juvenile who had been shot in the area of Chester Avenue and Easy Street, according to the police report.

Police arrived on the scene and found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

The teen was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, where police said he remains in critical condition.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.