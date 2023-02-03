After responding to a sexual assault call on Monday, Auburn police arrested Kendrick Deshaun Payne, of Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with first-degree sexual abuse.

Police said a victim reported encountering a male suspect near the 700 block of Steven Street.

“The suspect, who was previously unknown to the victim, forcibly subjected the victim to sexual contact,” the police report said.

A short time after the incident, officers located Payne near the place the crime occurred. Payne was identified as the offender, and after further investigation, he was placed under arrest, police said.

Payne was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on $20,000 bond associated with this charge. Police said he is additionally held on an order of commitment to jail associated with previous unrelated court actions.