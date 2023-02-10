On Feb. 2 after a narcotics investigation, Auburn police arrested Jacarl Montrel Gullatte, 42, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking-fentanyl and unlawful possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.

During the investigation, police said they developed evidence that Gullatte was involved in the sale of illegal narcotics.

Police obtained a search warrant for a residence located in the 800 block of West Richland Circle where police said they seized over $100,000 in United States currency and recovered multiple controlled substances. Police also obtained an arrest warrant for the distribution of a controlled substance.

The controlled substances recovered during the search warrant resulted in additional charges of drug trafficking–fentanyl and unlawful possession of a controlled substance–cocaine, the police report said.

Gullatte was located and arrested during a traffic stop on Feb. 2, which was the same day Auburn police executed the search warrant at the West Richland Circle location.

Gullatte was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $76,500 bond.