Police arrest Opelika man on drug and weapon charges after police pursuit

Opelika police said they arrested an Opelika man on Tuesday after a police chase following a traffic stop on Crawford Road.

Douglas Brandon Spraggins, 38, of Opelika was arrested on drug and weapon charges in addition to other charges.

Opelika Police Department officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop on Spraggins' Chrysler Town & Country van at about 4 p.m. Spraggins then fled from the stop in the van at high speed, according to police.

"Officers pursued the vehicle which eventually crashed at the intersection of Williamson Avenue at South Long Street," OPD said in a police bulletin. "(Spraggins) fled the vehicle on foot and was apprehended after a short foot chase."

OPD arrested Spraggins on the following charges:

Two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs

One count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

One count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

One count of attempting to elude a law enforcement officer

One count of felony probation revocation

Police said there are additional pending charges and that the case remains under investigation. OPD asks anyone with further information on Spraggins to contact its Narcotics Division at 334-705-5220 or its Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. OPD said tips may also be submitted through the Opelika Police mobile app and may be submitted anonymously if desired.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.