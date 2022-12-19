 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police ask Opelika residents to avoid vicinity around Piggly Wiggly on 2nd Avenue: Gun shot fired

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

file photo

 file photo

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, Opelika police put out a release informing the public of a heavy police presence in the vicinity of Piggly Wiggly after someone allegedly shot at a vehicle. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

“There is a heavy police presence at Piggly Wiggly on 2nd Avenue and the surrounding area, as officers investigate a report of a discharge of a firearm into a vehicle,” the release said. “It appears to be an isolated event and no injuries have been reported at this time. Please do not approach the area as they conduct their investigation.”

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5260 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Legacy of Qatar 2022: World Cup marred by controversies around LGBT, workers rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert