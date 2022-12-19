Police ask Opelika residents to avoid vicinity around Piggly Wiggly on 2nd Avenue: Gun shot fired

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, Opelika police put out a release informing the public of a heavy police presence in the vicinity of Piggly Wiggly after someone allegedly shot at a vehicle. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

“There is a heavy police presence at Piggly Wiggly on 2nd Avenue and the surrounding area, as officers investigate a report of a discharge of a firearm into a vehicle,” the release said. “It appears to be an isolated event and no injuries have been reported at this time. Please do not approach the area as they conduct their investigation.”

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5260 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.