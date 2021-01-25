Police charge man in connection to fatal Phenix City shooting

The 52 Americans held hostage by Iran for 444 days arrived in the United States, and more events that happened on this day in history.

A man is facing murder charges after a Thursday shooting that left two men dead in Phenix City.

Darius Jamar King, 28, is charged with murder after police took him into custody the night of the deaths, Phenix City police said Monday.

King's murder charges are in connection to a shooting in the 900 block of Sandfort Road in Phenix City on Thursday. Officers discovered two men dead at the location when they arrived, police said.

The victims were later identified as Dadrian Trottman, 24, and Daven D. Lindsey, 25. Both bodies have been transported to the Alabama Crime lab for autopsy, police said.

King is being held at the Russell County Jail. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Phenix City Police Department asks anyone with information about the case to contact them at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837.

