The Auburn Police Department continues to investigate the theft of 86 grave marker vases from Memorial Park Cemetery, and Auburn Assistant Chief Mike Harris said the department is following up on leads they received over the weekend.

Based on the number of vases that were stolen and the total estimated cost of those vases to be replaced, Harris said the suspect responsible would likely be charged with theft of property first degree.

Becky Richardson, Auburn Parks and Recreation director, said the worth of each vase varied as they were different ages and different styles. Richardson said they don’t have an exact number for the total worth at this time.

These 12-inch tall bronze vases are used to mark various graves within the Memorial Park Cemetery, many of which belong to veterans, police said.

Richardson said some owners have insurance for the vases and grave markers while some people do not.

Representatives of Memorial Park Cemetery reported the theft to the APD on Feb. 2 and believe the 86 grave marker vases were stolen between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

“These items are not only valuable in raw materials, but have sentimental value to the loved ones of those laid to rest in the cemetery,” the APD said in an earlier release. “It is believed the subject responsible for the theft will attempt to sell the stolen items as scrap metal.”

Police ask scrap yards and similar businesses to report suspicious sales resembling the stolen items.

“We continue to ask for the public’s help to send us whatever lead information they might have,” Harris said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Greg Miller at 334-501-3145. Anonymous tips may also be provided to police on Auburn’s Public Safety smartphone application.