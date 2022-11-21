Police find two young children they say were kidnapped from Opelika safe in Camp Hill

UPDATE: At approximately 2 p.m. Monday, Opelika Police reported both juveniles had been located safe in Camp Hill.

Police said Brittney Hugley has been charged in connection to felony interference of child custody.

Opelika Police also named Montell Burton as an accomplice to Hugley. According to the update, warrants are pending on Burton.

According to a press release put out around 12:45 p.m. Monday afternoon, at approximately 10:45 a.m. the Opelika Police department received a call from the Department of Human Resources (DHR) regarding a non-custodial mother who had forcibly taken her two juvenile children.

The OPD is currently looking for Brittney Ronica Hugley, who they say is suspected of abducting her seven-year-old daughter, Antonia Alexander, and her three-year-old son, Jesiah Alexander.

“The suspect, Brittney Ronica Hugley, was last seen in the area of Corporate Drive and Gateway Drive around 10:40 a.m. on foot. Officers began an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate Hugley or her children,” the press release said.

According to the press release, Hugley was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and brown boots with her hair in two buns. Her daughter, 7-year-old Antonia Alexander, was last seen in a pink jogger outfit and her son, 3-year-old Jesiah Alexander, was last seen in a cameo jogger outfit.

Hugley may be occupying a Blue 1994 Chevrolet Astro Van with a gray hood.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brittney Hugley, Antonia Alexander or Jesiah Alexander, to please contact 334-705-5260. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.