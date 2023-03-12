Opelika police arrested a woman after the initial investigation of a shooting on Saturday.

Tasia Leoha Thomas, 38, was arrested and charged with assault, first degree.

On Saturday, at approximately 11:05 p.m. Opelika police responded to the 1400 Block of South Long Street where they located a 68-year-old man with a gunshot wound, the police report said.

The patient was transported to East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance before being taken by Lifesaver to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Ga. for further treatment.

Police said this case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.