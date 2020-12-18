 Skip to main content
Police investigate homicide after Phenix City shooting
Police lights

Phenix City police are investigating a shooting as a homicide after a man died from gunshot wounds on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting took place at the 79 building of L.P. Stough apartments in Phenix City, where police found Jermaine Harris, 41, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

An ambulance took the victim and transported him to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead on Thursday, police said.

The Phenix City Police Department asks anyone with information that might assist the case to call them at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837 or 2841.

