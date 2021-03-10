Police investigating Lanett weekend fatal shooting

Lanett police are investigating a weekend fatal shooting that left one man dead.

Lanett police were dispatched to the 3300 block of 16th Avenue Southwest at about 11:58 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Responding offers located Johnny Barnes, 45, of Valley, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said in a Wednesday news release.

Barnes was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second individual sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the foot, CrimeStoppers added.

The case remains under investigation as a death investigation. Police ask if anyone has any information on the case to call the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-5295 or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download its P3-tips app. Callers may also use CrimeStoppers’ toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

